Letter: Another revolution

Another revolution
Does anyone wonder why America is going down the toilet? Listen to this quote from R.C. Sproul’s book “The Consequences of Ideas”:
“Athen’s guided age, however, was short-lived. Her gold began to tarnish under the burden of heavy taxation levied by Pericles. That sparked the Peloponnesian War in 431 BC … Meanwhile, the crass politicization of education, economics, law, and public works led to a decline in both substantive thinking and civic virtue, both of which are enemies to any democratic enterprise that thrives on compromise and the relativization of ethics. Cynicism and skepticism sapped the Greek culture of it grandeur. ... Socrates realized that the death of truth would mean the death of virtue and that the death of virtue would spell the death of civilization.”
This is what we have come to under the Biden administration — especially the parts about crass politicization of education, economics, law, and public works, the decline of substantive thinking and civic virtue, relativization of ethics, and the cynicism and skepticism of its citizens. Not only that, but most of what Biden has done has hurt America, “Dismantle Everything for the Worse.”
America, there has got to be another revolution or there will be nothing left to save!
— Robert Bauman, Longview