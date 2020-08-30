Letter: Apology owed

Apology owed
Hey Mr. Johnnie H. Melton, just wondering? How does it feel to fall for another of Trump’s thousands of lies and untruths (letter, Aug. 26)? During each of the four nights of the Democrat convention, the Pledge of Allegiance was made with the inclusion of “under God.”
It is sort of hard to miss when it was broadcast live. What else do you believe that Trump has lied to you about?
It is very tedious to listen to others proclaim who is a patriot and who is not. Did you, Mr. Melton, prove your love of country by going to war and being awarded medals for bravery, or do you prove it by deciding who is and is not a patriot?
The Pledge was written in 1892 by a Christian “socialist,” and it was used for 62 years before “under God” was added. I’m not sure how patriotism and belief in God have anything to do with each other. I think, Mr. Melton, you might owe Mr. John Foster an apology.
— David Trimble, Longview