Letter: Apology to clowns

Apology to clowns
You are so right, Carl Nagel (letter, June 26). It was very insensitive of me to call the farcical Jan. 6 hearings by a hand-picked, highly partisan, Trump-hating committee of Congressmen a “Democrat clown show.” Therefore, I wish to apologize.
To all the clowns out there, I offer my heartfelt apologies for any and all comments I have made comparing you to the members of or proceedings of the Jan. 6 committee. You deserve better.
I fully understand how you must have stomped your big long oversized shoes or huffed through your huge red bulbous noses at me in disgust over my insensitive comments. I in no way meant to cast doubts on your honorable profession by comparing you to the radical Democrats running our Congress. Please accept my sincerest apologies.
— Al McBride, Longview