Letter: Appraisal district problems

Appraisal district problems
There needs to be some changes made at the Gregg County Appraisal District. Our family divided some property located in the Frost Thorn survey as well as some property located in the John Matthew survey.
I was told that the property we were dividing belonged to another land owner. I provided them with information taken from a licensed surveyor. I thought this issue was taken care of.
I found out five years later that the employee of the Gregg Appraisal District did not file file this property with the Gregg County Courthouse to get a property ID tax number.
— Roy Walker, Longview