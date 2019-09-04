Letter: Are you serious, Gov. Abbott?

Are you serious, Gov. Abbott?
Quoting the governor of the state of Texas: “I am heartbroken by the crying of the people in the state of Texas. I am tired of the dying … The status quo in Texas is unacceptable, and action is needed” (news story, Monday).
I challenge the governor to take action and have AR-style rifles and other weapons of warfare classified the same as automatic machine guns.
The federal National Firearms Act, last amended in 1986, regulates fully automatic weapons, suppressors, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, and destructive devices such as bombs or grenades. It complies with the Constitution’s 2nd amendment “well-regulated” text. If the governor is serious that “action is needed,” he will sponsor legislation in the state of Texas to reclassify these weapons of warfare under the same regulations that govern automatic weapons, and he will lead a national effort to have the National Firearms Act amended.
— Michael Dennis, Castle Rock, Colorado