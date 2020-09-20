Letter: Armchair quarterback

Armchair quarterback
Frank Supercinski: I read your latest letter to the editor (Sept. 15), and your take on things might be why the country as a whole has a less than total belief in our national intelligence community, being that you are a former Army intelligence officer.
You seem to skip over the part about President Trump's first three years as president: record employment for all Americans, economy on fire, good times for just about everyone. But why let pesky facts and figures get in the way?
Then you mention your experience in Army intelligence (from 50 years ago?). You kinda sort of left out that enemies of the U.S. will spin anything to their advantage if it's to our disadvantage. Anything.
Now let's look at dear ol' Communist China. Early on they did a complete lockdown of Wuhan and the surrounding area, and I mean complete. And what about the Chinese doctor who foolishly tried to sound the alarm? While on his death bed, he had to write an apology to the Chinese Communist Party for daring to spread "panic." And I'm telling you, people in Communist China must be from some very healthy blood lines. Official death rate there is less than 0.01% of those infected. Amazing.
Foolishly and early on, our "intelligence community" believed those bogus numbers, because why would Communist China lie? And we all know mean ol' President Trump won't do anything anyway. But he did. Against the advice of "experts," President Trump closed the borders, and while weeding through bad intel, he did what he could.
No man is God, and no man is perfect. To look back and armchair quarterback what has been done and for nothing but political purposes seems like something our adversaries would do — take anything that will provide an advantage and spin it to the disadvantage of others. Bless your soul.
— Amos Snow III, Longview