Letter: Armistice Day and now Veterans Day

Armistice Day, now Veterans Day
World War I was sometimes called “The war to end all wars” because it was so bloody, so many casualties, amid such brutal wartime settings, which bordered on barbarism.
Many soldiers (on both sides) literally fought in trenches that filled with mud when it rained, causing the soldiers’ feet to be exposed and rot without proper socks and boots for protection against the cold, damp conditions for prolonged periods of time.
It’s estimated that 2,000 American soldiers and 75,000 British soldiers died of trench foot, alone, during WWI. Incredible. Other lethal weapons were deployed including mustard gas (a tactic used by both sides) and subsequently banned (but wasn’t).
My late great-uncle, Roy White, was gassed near the French-German border. Although briefly blinded, he survived. His brother, Jim White, served stateside in WWI.
An “armistice” literally means an agreement by opposing sides in a war to stop fighting, which is why the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month (November) in 1918 was “Armistice Day.”
The holiday, now called Veterans Day, celebrates all veterans. And, to all veterans, I say: “Thank you for your service.”
— James A. Marples, Longview