Letter: As Dems destroy my country

As Dems destroy my country
I found it amusing when Joy Reid of MSDNC, sorry MSNBC, said it was not “Christian” for Gov. DeSantis to send illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. On the contrary, it was very Christ-like. Jesus ate with tax collectors and sinners, so Gov. Ron is going to be a very busy man with 87,000 new ones coming soon, armed, to a conservative home near you. But I digress slightly.
What Jesus couldn’t — or wouldn’t — tolerate is hypocrisy. Most notably the hypocrisy of the leaders of Israel ... ”outside are whitewashed tombs, but inside are deadmen’s bones and all uncleanness.”
Evil people hate having their hypocrisy exposed and mocked. That’s the natural reason Jesus was crucified. It is also why Trump, for the past 6 or 7 years, has been persecuted and plotted against by the Left.
I hope Gov. Ron has beefed up his security. He needs to keep on with what he is doing, and there are tens of millions like myself willing to pay to expand the program. How about one day’s worth of border crossers Normandy style, at Rehoboth Beach, Obama’s estate and Zuckerberg’s Hawaii house? It probably won’t happen, but at least I can have happy dreams as the Dems destroy my country.
— Kevin McQuaid, Sedona, Arizona