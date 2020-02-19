Letter: Assessing the Democratic field

Assessing the Democratic field
Talk about a basket full of deplorablesrunning for president on the Democratic ticket. Let’s list a few:
One has a husband for a wife.
One wants to give every family $1,000 every month. They all want free health care, free college tuition.
One is interested only in climate change. He believes all that nonsense Al Gore made millions writing about.
Bernie Sanders is a leftover hippie from the ‘60s. The house he shared with his first wife had dirt floors.
Elizabeth Warren needs to do something with that tacky hair.
I vote for Trump. He will make this country great again.
— Betty Railey, Scottsville