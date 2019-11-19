Letter: At Rusk State Hospital, it's about the people

It’s about the people
At Rusk State Hospital we recently celebrated 100 years of service while honoring our deep connection to the community. As we celebrate the past, we’re also planning for the hospital’s future. Last week, we broke ground on our new $200 million hospital (news story, Thursday).
With this new project, we are creating a modern facility that includes a new administration building, a 100-bed maximum-security unit and 100-bed non-maximum-security unit. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.
This project is part of the $745 million investment Texas lawmakers have made in the state hospital system in the past two legislative sessions. Here in Rusk, the new facilities will match the state-of-the-art inpatient psychiatric care we provide.
Driving the new construction on the Rusk campus are the people we serve.
As the largest employer in Cherokee County, the hospital provides job opportunities for a wide variety of skill sets and education levels. Multiple generations of East Texas families have been employed at Rusk State Hospital. People working here are often following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents. My mother retired from the state hospital.
Rusk State Hospital is a big part of our community, and there is pride in working here.
Our understanding of mental health care has improved dramatically over the years. In 1949, Rusk State Hospital had more patients than staff. Today there are nearly 300 patients and almost 900 team members. But as we focus on the specialized care we provide — and as the need for our services grows — we need to reinvent our approach.
These 130-year-old buildings cannot be renovated or repaired to meet the needs of the people we serve today. But we’re working with the community to preserve the stories and the legacy of those who have been here before.
The connection between Rusk State Hospital and our East Texas community did begin with this site, these buildings. But Rusk State Hospital isn’t the buildings. It’s the people. Our grandparents and parents stood with us as we grew and evolved. We know you will stand with us, and the people we serve, today as we reinvent our facilities and shape the future of mental health care.
— Michelle Foster, Rusk (Foster is superintendent at Rusk State Hospital)