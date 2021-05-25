Letter: Attack on Congress

Attack on Congress
I am part of Sen. Cornyn, Sen. Cruz and Rep. Fallon’s “thinking” constituency with a memory. I heard their innuendos about “protecting the vote” after their statements questioning the vote.
We know politicians don’t tell the whole truth or are flexible with it to enhance their position. It appears now they feel empowered to throw truth out the window. Trump showed them that truth doesn’t matter and they can fool people, all the ones they “need,” all of the time.
Now my elected officials say Jan. 6 wasn’t a “big deal.” Sure people died at a tourist attraction. Sure, hundreds of police were injured at a tourist attraction. Sure, the tourists ransacked federal offices, crapped in the hallowed halls, brought in pipes, poles, zip ties and other questionable tourist apparel. Sure, federal employees hid and barricaded themselves from tourists. But why investigate or hold tourists and whoever “guided” them on this tour accountable?
Because it was an incursion with the intention of overthrowing an election, an attack on our Congress — sedition!
If Sen. Cornyn, Sen. Cruz and Rep. Fallon were interested in America’s future rather than the GOP’s, they’d want to make sure ramshackle crowds couldn’t come in and attack our Capitol.
— Linda Baxter, Pittsburg