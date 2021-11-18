Letter: Back to our values

Back to our values
I saw an article about a certain well-reported doctor experimenting on children and that some of the children actually died.
Folks, this little Texas mama has had it up to my eyeballs with abuses on “military and military dependent” children. My 11-day-old baby was literally thrown into an incubator and the lid slammed down on him by an Air Force captain. And while the great Christian Southern Baptists stand up and brag on their missionaries, they don’t have the honor or the spiritual integrity to stand with me when their missionaries not only tried to force me to have an abortion when I was nine months pregnant overseas, they also blackmailed me here in Texas regarding the safety of my baby.
The Southern Baptists and the military have a gestapo, and now it is in the open about our government controlling people. One doctor even bragged about how he could throw a fully developed little human baby into a nearby trash can.
America, we must get back to our values.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger