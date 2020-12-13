You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Bad choices

Reading Mary Barham’s letter on a conservative’s view of Trump (Dec. 9): She thinks he is a human, yes, but a bad human.

They do not idolize or think he is a god-like figure, but you support whatever he says and does. He thinks what he says is the only way. If you disagree, you are fired or verbally abused on TV. You are thankful for lies, child abuse, dishonesty vengefulness and deceit.

Supporters of Trump may not be uneducated, but do seem to be making bad choices. They seem to be uncaring.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

