Letter: Bad government

Bad government
Regarding Gerald Green (letter, Oct. 15), he likes Tulsi Gabbard who was a U.S. representative for Hawail’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013-2021 and a guest host on Fox News.
She has decided to leave the Democratic Party. She believes the party is controlled by an elitist cabal of warmongers and that Biden has failed to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. She doesn’t like U.S. foreign policy. This all fits in Mr. Green’s thoughts of a bad U.S. Biden government.
Has he thought how many Republicans will be going to jail for the Jan. 6 coup? That is bad government.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview