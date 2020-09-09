You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Bad neighbor relations

Bad neighbor relations

Most East Texans know we have a healthy rat population here. Fortunately, they’re not hard to deal with by trapping or poisoning.

What many people don’t seem to know is what to do with a dead rat once they have it. Throwing it over the fence into the neighbor’s yard, although simple, is not a good solution. The rat will decay, become full of maggots, smell awful, and attract your neighbor’s attention in just a few days. This is not good for relations with your neighbor.

I can offer a couple of easy ways to deal with the dead rat. My preferred method is to dig a shallow hole — one spade depth is plenty — drop in the rat, and cover with the dirt. Very simple. If no shovel is available, drop the rat into a garbage bag, tie the top, and throw it in the trash. Simple. No smell, no maggots, and your neighbor will be grateful.

— Carl Amick, Longview

