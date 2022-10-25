Letter: Bad problem-solvers

Bad problem-solvers
The Dallas Morning News says Texas leads the nation in mass shootings. It’s easier for teenagers to buy an AR-15 than it is a handgun or a beer. So, Texas government wants everyone to carry a gun.
Immigration is a big thing in Texas. Since trump left office, cages are not allowed and Texas has no solution except to blame Biden. Gov. Abbott has spent $14 million to send them to the north where people care about people, and it seems to be working.
Texas Republicans are bad problem-solvers. We in Longview are not on the Texas power grid, but the grid is getting a lot of attention. ERCOT has asked for blackouts, but city-owned utilities have said it’s too expensive to cut the local grids into parts. There are no standards for gas lines that freeze during the loss of power. The changes made to the ERCOT market are band-aids. Women’s rights are controlled by men. I do not see this as a good government to care for its people.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview