Letter: Bank failure not Trump's fault

Bank failure not Trump’s fault
President Trump is already being blamed for the recent failure of a Silicon Valley bank. Not a surprise to anyone I know. But it’s not true.
The bank made investments in risky long-term bonds. The value of these investments fell as interest rates rose. Those interest rates hikes were made by the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation-which grew to a 40-year high under President Biden.
When President Trump left office, inflation was under 2 percent. The current administration is to blame. They misjudged the scope and duration of the rise of inflation, at one time telling us not to worry because it was only “transitory.”
Two weeks prior to the the bank’s failure, its CEO sold $3.6 million of stock. It is possible that the sale was legal. But it smells worse than an Iowa hog farm.
Just to be clear, I love Iowa and the people that live there. I also love ham, bacon and pork ribs. But if you have ever driven by a hog farm, you never forget how it smells.
The bank’s CEO will be called on to testify. He should consider using the Fifth Amendment. He should not lie, though — just ask Martha Stewart.
— Gerald Green, Longview