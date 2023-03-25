Letter: Banking system reset

Banking system reset
Here comes the Great Reset!
Robert Kiyosaki on Fox News (March 18) laid out, pretty much, the entire plan. Biden takes office and implements MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) — print as much money as you need; inflation will not get out of hand.
So the reset plan goes like this: Well, inflation didn’t cooperate — as planned. Now, Yellen, the Fed and the FDIC (she said in testimony this past week) will decide which banks will be allowed to keep operating — leading to centralization of the banking system.
Then, last week, Biden signed an executive order allowing for the issuance of $2T of “FedCoin” which, initially, will have the value of the U.S. bonds to be repurchased from the banks that remain.
Kiyosaki goes on to say that “this leads to communism” and the hollowing out of the middle class. So stocks (pensions) will tank. People go to treasuries — those, too, will be bought back with FedCoin, and pretty soon we can no longer buy or sell with cash.
Then the value of FedCoin will be adjusted to meet the needs of the government in power, and FedCoin will be normalized with international digital currencies.
— Robert Bauman, Longview