Letter: Baseless allegations

Baseless allegations
I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment with the recent actions of Republican leaders who have accused drag queens of grooming children. It is ironic that these leaders, who claim to be champions of protecting children, are turning a blind eye to the real dangers that children face.
Recently, West Virginia shot down a law that would ban child marriage. This is just one example of how right-wing leaders have actually taken away the rights and safety of children. It is appalling that they would use the baseless allegations against drag queens to attack the transgender community and the LGBTQ community as a whole, while ignoring the real issues that affect children.
It is clear that these leaders know exactly what they are doing. They are using fear and division to maintain power and control. By scapegoating marginalized communities, they distract from their own failures and shortcomings. This is not only morally wrong but also a dangerous tactic that undermines our democracy and our society.
We need to hold our leaders accountable for their actions and demand that they work to protect all children, not just those who fit their narrow definition of acceptable.
— Timothy Stuckey, Longview