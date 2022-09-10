Letter: Be ashamed

Be ashamed
Mr. Gross (letter, Sept. 4), I too am a law-abiding citizen who cares deeply for this great country, and I applaud Biden’s MAGA comments.
Unlike you, my applause is not about Biden, whom I did not support, but is solely about anyone who is willing to continue moving this nation forward and further away from the “mishandling” of its own citizens.
You list perceived debacles of the Biden administration upon which you base your desire to Make America Great Again by returning it to some pseudo allusion of grandeur. The era you opine as one of greatness is the exact opposite for many who were and continue to be marginalized by the social constructs embedded into the DNA of America at its founding.
Were I to stack the debacles of this great nation during an era you wish to return to against those you have listed, there wouldn’t be enough trees in East Texas for the paper needed to print them. Instead, I will continue to applaud anyone, including Biden, who works to stand against social regression and lifts their voice to quell insurrectionist election deniers. You say you are “proud to be MAGA.” I say you should be ashamed.
— Kevin Canida, Houston