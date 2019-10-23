Letter: Because they feared God

Because they feared God
One of the “hot-button” issues in our conflicted country is abortion; undoubtedly it will be one of the issues of next year’s presidential campaign. For those who support abortion, it appears to be a rights issue; whereas, for those of us who are pro-life, it is clearly a moral issue.
Last Sunday, during our pastor’s sermon, which was not about abortion but rather about how God protected and prepared Moses for the role of leading the nation of Israel out of Egypt, I had an “aha” moment. In order to limit the Jewish population, the pharaoh told the two Hebrew midwives to kill the baby boys but to let the baby girls live. However, these courageous women disobeyed Pharaoh and let the boys live. Why? They had no written scripture as we do today. So how did they know it was wrong? The Bible says, “The midwives feared God.”
— Mary K. Barham, Longview