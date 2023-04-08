Letter: Being fed a lie

Being fed a lie
I am a retired teacher who feels a need to respond to Mr. Kupiec’s letter, “Not our choice” (March 29).
He is disgruntled that he must pay taxes to support public schools because he and his wife have no children. This country decided long ago to provide an education to each and every child in America.
School choice already exists in every state. I’m betting a majority of teachers across this country have absolutely no problem with competition ... the more the better.
Mr. Kupiec and many other citizens are being fed a lie.
This money provided to private schools will help few if any of those students who are slipping through the cracks. Private schools are private for myriad reasons. They are able to refuse entrance to any student, they do not have to provide transportation and they make many of their own rules, and no STAAR test. I believe our public schools would also benefit greatly if they were able to follow the same rules!
Lastly, as a mother of three, grandmother to five and educator for 36 years at an at-risk school in Klein ISD, I am 100% convinced that parenting is the No. 1 determiner of everything a student achieves in elementary, middle and high school.
— Sondra Pickering, Pittsburg