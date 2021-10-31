Letter: Believing it doesn't make it true

Believing it doesn’t make it true
I read Allyson Walker’s article on Gov. Greg Abbott signing a bill to “restrict” transgender students from participating in school sports.
However, upon reading the article, I found no “restrictions.” What I found was transgender students and all other students must participate on sports teams that correspond with their original birth certificates. How is that restrictive, when everyone has to comply with the same rule?
Very misleading of the media to try and “create” news. Are these the same people who believe Caitlyn Jenner is a woman? News flash: Caitlyn is a man who thinks he is a woman.
Just because you believe something doesn’t make it so. You have every right to believe that the Earth is flat, however, you would be wrong.
— Mark Bartlett, Longview