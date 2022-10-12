Letter: Better knees

Better knees
Well, based on current events, the Democrats are going to need someone with better knees if they want to win the presidency again in 2024.
The current guy with his anti-American energy policies just cannot beg well enough to meet our need for affordable energy. Democrats do not want to produce those evil fossil fuels here, so they will definitely need a candidate who has greater abilities in groveling to tyrants.
In related news, Iran’s Ayatollah is being shielded from any further news about the Democrats’ energy ineptness so that his ribs can heal from all that laughing at America under Democrat rule.
— Al McBride, Longview