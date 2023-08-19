Letter: Better use of money

Better use of money
The Air Force has disclosed that the average per-hour flight cost to operate its two VC-25A Air Force One aircraft was $177,843 in fiscal year 2021. Both planes go on any trip.
The long-haul flight from Washington (IAD) to Honolulu (HNL) takes about 10 hours and 15 minutes.
So, 10 hours and 15 minutes equals to 10.25 hours: 10.25 times $177,843 equals $1,822,890.75 for a one-way flight. For the total flight there and back: 2 times $1,822,890.75 equals $3,645,781.50.
So instead of Biden going to Hawaii to gawk at the devastation, why doesn’t the government send $3,645,781.50 to Hawaii to help rebuild after the fire?
That would make more sense. Biden is only going for a photo opportunity. No wonder our taxes are so high!
— Roger Young, Longview