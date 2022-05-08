Letter: Beware food shortages

Beware food shortages
Who can/will fix it? There is talk that severe food shortages are on the way.
Problem? When Title 42 is dissolved and the floodgates open, I have read where it has been projected anywhere from 7000 to 20,000 illegal immigrants will be crossing our borders each day from countries around the world. There are 365 days in a year.
Example: Say 15,000 x 365 = 5,475,000. We could be experiencing millions upon millions each year plus the ones who are here and future illegals.
Tell me: How are we going to feed them and our nation’s populace if there is a food shortage as predicted?
Thoughts? Our government doesn’t use common sense. Nothing is logical anymore. We need to start as Americans, bipartisanship, take care of our country first before we become a Third World country like the countries they are coming from.
Truthfully, illegal immigration could come to a halt because the Democrats now have enough votes as illegals are given the right to vote to keep them in office into perpetuity. Mission accomplished.
I believe in legal immigration where there is a sponsor, learn to speak English and no government freebies. How did our immigration laws become able to be circumvented?
Solution?
— Dorothy Camp, Kilgore