Letter: Beyond comprehension

Beyond comprehension
Dale Grider, Mary Barham, and the scripture-quoters: you have elevated this lying, cheating con man to a god-like level. Own it! Even prominent evangelicals, who want you to believe that God speaks directly to them, have laid approving hands upon him.
Wonder which policy God approves of: the turmoil he creates on a daily basis, his failure to lead the nation through this pandemic with nearly 315,000 deaths to date (but BenGhazi!), refusing to acknowledge the science and simplicity of wearing a face mask, 23,000-plus lies to date, paying off his mistress, committing adultery, trying to figure out if he can pardon himself and his children, trying to take away health insurance from 20 million, separating children from parents, bilking charities, siding with Neo-Nazis/Fascists or trying to start another world war? A tough choice.
That anyone can buy into the notion that someone so soulless, ruthless, riddled with depravity, so unapologetic in his vileness with a vast resume of moral filth was chosen by God is beyond comprehension.
I don’t know about your God, but this man wasn’t divinely put into office by mine. Psalm 109:8 says: “Let his days be few; and let another take his office.” The Lord giveth; the Lord taketh away.
— Kathy Somer, Longview