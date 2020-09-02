Letter: Beyond disgraceful

Beyond disgraceful
Jerry Falwell Jr.’s perverted behavior led to his resignation as chancellor from Liberty University in Virginia.
He’s accused of implicitly enjoying watching his wife having sexual intercourse with another man. The technical name for such is cuckold. Normally, private lives behind closed doors is nobody’s business. It’s between them and their God. However, Falwell held himself up to a higher standard as chancellor of a “religious university” that his father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, founded. Falwell Jr. is not a pastor. However, while chancellor of Liberty University, the university’s own honor code prohibits premarital and extramarital sexual relations, or the student may face expulsion.
Such antics can transform the most devout believers into hardened cynics of religion, when powerful men abuse their positions of trust. This isn’t about sexual antics alone — it is about “moral trust” being lost. Whether it is money, sex, power or ego, offenders should abide by the same honor code standards. If they don’t, they not only startle their congregations (or students) but they shake the faith of many people.
Men such as Jim Baker, Jimmy Swaggart, Garner Ted Armstrong and others have been embroiled in sex scandals, various priests and rabbis, too. Clergymen should hold themselves up to a higher standard of scrutiny. Their reputation should be unsullied and morally solid always. This goes beyond a mere human failing. We are all sinners; but hypocrite religious leaders/officeholders mocking God’s Word flagrantly is beyond disgraceful.
— James Marples, Longview