Letter: Biased source, misleading article

A misleading story
An article in the May 26 issue of the News-Journal stated hate groups are making a comeback in the Pacific Northwest, along the Idaho-Washington border. It refers to far-right extremists and white supremacist groups. I am certainly no fan of neo-Nazis, nor do I subscribe to white supremacist ideology.
What bothers me about the article is that it frequently cites the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a basis for determining what a “hate group” is. Unfortunately, SPLC is not unbiased, but is considered by many to be a far-left smear group. Consider these conservative organizations that are labeled hate groups by SPLC: Family Research Council, Traditional Values Coalition, American Family Association, Help Rescue our Children, D. James Kennedy Ministries, and even the American College of Pediatricians.
I hardly consider SPLC trustworthy to judge what constitutes a hate group. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “The SPLC uses their hate group label as a weapon against conservative organizations that refuse to accept their orthodoxy and instead speak their consciences.”
Furthermore, SPLC has been linked to hateful attacks on others; e.g., the shooter of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, in 2017 “liked” SPLC on Facebook. Another is the domestic terror attack against Family Research Council, in which the shooter used SPLC’s hate list to locate the conservative family values group.
Recently, three top officials at SPLC have resigned or been forced out for allegations of sexual abuse and racism within their organization.
The article was misleading to the uninformed, as it implies SPLC is trustworthy when, in fact, it is severely biased.
– Mary K. Barham, Longview