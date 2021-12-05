Letter: Bicycle safety

Bicycle safety
Please be aware of bicyclists on Longview thoroughfares!
Earlier this week, my wife and I were stopped at the intersection of Fourth Street and Hawkins Parkway. As the driver, I was attempting a right turn on red from Fourth onto Hawkins. I looked right and left prior to making the turn. Both directions were clear of traffic, but as I began the right turn, my wife shouted “Bicycle!” I promptly hit the brake and stopped before hitting a young girl riding across Hawkins against the red light and oncoming traffic.
She was not wearing a helmet! This is not unusual because the helmet will mess up your hair. Please wear a helmet! Many Longview people ride bikes for pleasure, exercise and transportation and need to know and abide traffic regulations. Longview parks are providing miles of trails for exercise and enjoyment for walkers, runners, scooters, strollers and bicycles. Some bikes on these trails are way too fast.
Bicycles are not toys, and riding not only in traffic, but also off-road, can be dangerous. My wife and I, with many friends, have ridden bicycles for 35 years. We do not touch the bike without wearing a helmet and obeying traffic regulations.
Please be safe!
— Mike Ford, Longview