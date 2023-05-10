Letter: Biden administration controlled

Biden administration controlled
So now it’s the Christians, John (Forum page column, May 5)?
FYI, Christians just want “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We in no way want America run by any religion including the Green socialist-atheistic/state-religion that is being foisted on us today.
Most Christians believe this Biden administration is being controlled by demonic spirits like the CCP or Soros — “rulers of darkness of this world … spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12) who precede the coming of “that Lawless one … who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God.” (2 Thessalonians 2:4,8)
Those rulers, Biden, and Dems at every level are out to destroy America for their own evil gain — “greedy dogs, which can never have enough … shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, everyone for his own gain” (Isaiah 56:11). And our media, our “watchmen, are blind, … all ignorant … dumb dogs … sleeping, loving lying down to slumber.” (Isaiah 56:10)
The one thing this sad Daub family did not account for is that the Christians, “the merciful men [Christians] … the righteous [will be] taken away from the evil that is to come.” (Isaiah 57:1)
— Robert Bauman, Longview