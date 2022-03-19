Letter: Biden is not the solution

Biden is not the solution
Harry S. Truman famously said, "The buck stops here." Joe Biden does not believe that. According to him, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal was because he had to adhere to the Trump plan for leaving. Not so fast. President Biden did not do that with regard to the Paris climate accord or the Iran nuclear deal or oil production in America or the border crisis.
So, leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan is solely his fault.
He left them there over 200 days ago. Now, he wants to blame inflation on Russia and its invasion into Ukraine. But inflation was already at a 40-year high before the war started.
The good news is, Americans are too smart to fall for these falsehoods. Our national media is also at fault for not calling the administration out and demanding the answers we need. Perhaps the midterm elections will prove to Biden that he is on the wrong path, but fixing this self-inflicted mess we are in will not happen fast or come easy. Biden is certainly not the solution we need.
— Gerald Green, Longview