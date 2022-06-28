Letter: Biden needs reality check

Biden needs reality check
Mike Pence has caused an uproar all across America by calling Joe Biden the biggest liar in presidential history.
It was once said, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” This may be true with a politician telling lies.
Saying politicians lie is the same as saying dogs wag their tails. But often, a lie to some is gospel to others. These last few years prove that. The reputations of much of our national media outlets during this era will be forever at fault for their role in spreading disinformation.
In President Biden’s case, however, he may believe his own lies. That possibility is worrisome. Many Americans already have enough to worry about — inflation at a 40-year high, supply shortages, the border crisis, crime, interest rates going up. The last thing we need to worry about is a delusional president. Thankfully, the direction of our nation can be changed by the coming midterm elections. If ever a president needed a reality check, it’s Joe Biden.
— Gerald Green, Longview