Letter: Biden was unqualified

Biden was unqualified
What does the RNC need to do now? I think what needs to happen is for the RNC to go to the Supreme Court (because the judicial system is controlled by the administration) and show that Biden was unqualified to run in 2020.
He had used his vice presidency for personal profit (treason) on at least two occasions — “10 for the Big Guy” and the Burisma case (call off the prosecutor or no $$$). There’s no doubt more, but Biden has already admitted to the latter.
The justices ought to require Biden and Harris (administration) to step down and should install the new speaker of the House (different party) to overhaul the Justice Department and administer until 2024 elections.
There has to be a way to reverse election results when it becomes clear that 1) the candidate was not qualified legally, 2) but he controls the Justice Department to such an extent that Justice is not being pursued in any case where the administration might be harmed, and 3) where his presidency refuses to comply with his oath of office.
You know, the Supreme Court adjudicated the Bush v. Gore election before, and that was not unconstitutional.
— Robert Bauman, Longview