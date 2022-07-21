Letter: Biden's mental state

Biden’s mental state
I have to say, “close but no cigar” in regard to James Cogar’s letter (July 19) defending our president’s intellect.
At one time in his career, Biden was a clear-minded and effectual orator. But sadly, this is no longer true. During his campaign, he tried to give God credit for creation, but got confused and just told us “you know the thing.”
He also had to be jarred awake in his chair by an aide during a conference of world leaders. That was so embarrassing for him and for us.
In one speech, he stated he was making sure Russia got all the missiles they needed from us for their war in Ukraine.
It is true I take issue with his political policies. They are not working. That should be clear to everyone by now.
John Foster once pleaded in one of his columns for us to take a wait-and-see attitude. As the president likes to say, “Come on man.”
The facts are important here: 40-year high inflation; a border in crisis; supply shortages; rampant crime; Americans left behind in Afghanistan. While it is true that gas prices have gone down, they still remain too high.
— Gerald Green, Longview