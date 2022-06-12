Letter: Big Oil profits

 Skip to main content
Big Oil profits

Reading story about high gas prices in Longview (June 8). According to Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, the price is driven by competitive and globalized markets.

This is a lie. Big Oil is creating a perpetual threat of undersupply to keep prices high to make more payouts to shareholders. In the first quarter of 2022 ExxonMobil had profits of $5.75 billon; Shell, $7.11 billion ConocoPhillips, $5.75 billion; and Chevron, $6.3 billion.

In total ,21 oil companies made a profit of $41.22 billion. This is $25.49 billion more than same time in 2021. Oil companies could bring the gas prices down, but instead want to gouge the consumer, because they can.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

