Letter: Big Oil profits

Big Oil profits
Reading story about high gas prices in Longview (June 8). According to Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, the price is driven by competitive and globalized markets.
This is a lie. Big Oil is creating a perpetual threat of undersupply to keep prices high to make more payouts to shareholders. In the first quarter of 2022 ExxonMobil had profits of $5.75 billon; Shell, $7.11 billion ConocoPhillips, $5.75 billion; and Chevron, $6.3 billion.
In total ,21 oil companies made a profit of $41.22 billion. This is $25.49 billion more than same time in 2021. Oil companies could bring the gas prices down, but instead want to gouge the consumer, because they can.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview