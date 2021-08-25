Letter: Blame Bush and Cheney

Blame Bush and Cheney
The political cartoon about Afghanistan in today’s paper (Aug. 20) is inaccurate. The true caricatures should be Bush and Cheney (not Trump and Biden) who orchestrated this mess.
While their stated reason for invading Afghanistan in 2001 was to dismantle al-Qaeda (after 9/11), so as to deny it a safe base of operations by removing the Taliban from power, they failed in that goal and plans for an exit strategy for 2021.
According to Forbes, “Since September 11, 2001, the USA has spent more than $2 trillion on this ‘war’ — $300 million dollars per day, every day, for two decades — or $50,000 for each of Afghanistan’s 40 million people.”
All bases were handed over to the Afghan military in 2014, and the U.S. ceased military operations. They had seven years, and yet their U.S.-trained/funded military folded like a cheap deck of cards within days of Biden’s announcement to withdraw.
There was never going to be an “orderly withdrawal.”
Another 20 years, more American lives lost, and the same scenario would play out. What they wanted is for us to stay and fight their battles. In this country, we know all too well that sometimes you gotta stand and fight — even die — for your own country.
— Kathy Somer, Longview