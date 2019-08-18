Letter: Blame Congress' failure

Blame Congress not El Paso
I was born and raised in El Paso and lived there for nearly 60 years. El Paso is a close-knit community predominantly of the Catholic faith. The nuclear family unit is strong in this highly Hispanic community. Other family members will pick up the slack where moms and dads were senselessly taken by a crazed gunman. One of those victims is the mother of one employee who used to work for me. So, an event nearly 800 miles away still strikes close to home.
El Pasoans are a proud people, they are good folks who have enabled the community to be one of the safest in the U.S. because of the family unit. The community is made up of a large number of immigrants who came to this nation legally; they rang the doorbell before entering this nation and becoming productive citizens. Immigration issues were the basis of the crazed shooter killing so many innocent people.
With this being said, if Congress had done its job of fixing immigration laws to stem the flow of huge amounts of illegal immigrants coming to this nation, we may not be mourning the loss of 22 El Pasoans now. Congress shares most of the blame for this problem since it has let these events fester and happen.
— J. Armstrong, Tyler