Letter: Blame for Capitol riot

Blame for Capitol riot
Trumpites casting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionist mob as just a few bad apples in a crowd of thousands is a lie.
The crowd seen in countless videos were angry, uncontrollable and did nothing to stop the murder of a Capitol policeman. A wanton rage ensued with such abandon that the clan of Trumpites even felt free to video the entire attack. They posted it on their social media like craven Huns. They demanded ownership of insurrection, anarchy and terrorism just as the unwitting fascists they really are.
You may not have thrown the fire extinguisher that killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. That doesn’t mean you are blameless. You did nothing to stop it. Just like your nihilist leader told you to. You are all guilty of treason. And the FBI knows who you are.
Don’t ever preach to me about responsibility or anything else again. I’m calling the FBI to remind them Mr. Louie Gohmert has first-hand knowledge of local nitwits who were in the mob. That’s my responsibility. Let him try lying to the FBI with Attorney General Merrick Garland in command. He’s assuaged his asparagus long enough.
— Art Strange, Longview