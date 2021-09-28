Letter: Blame for vaccine distrust

Blame for vaccine distrust
Where did the vaccine hesitancy begin? Let’s rewind the tape.
Which administration was poo pooing the vaccine before it was rolled out? Which administration stated that the vaccine couldn’t be trusted? Which administration said it was too rushed and hadn’t been properly vetted? Which administration called our prior president a liar when he said there would be a vaccine out by the end of the year? And now, the Biden administration is in damage control mode to try and convince you that the vaccine is good for you.
This administration has proven they will say and do anything to get elected. Do you really think the Biden administration cares about you? How many Americans needlessly died because the Biden administration told them the vaccine could not be trusted?
Oh well, they won the election and that’s all that really matters, right?
And now, LISD is having to paying teachers $1,000 to get the vaccine. This is what happens when we put the swamp back in charge to run our country. Did we honestly think things would be better under the Biden administration? What a mess!
— Mark Bartlett, Longview