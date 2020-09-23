Letter: Blame game

Blame game
Bill Gates was on Chris Wallace’s news show Sunday. I heard him tell Wallace that Trump’s travel ban made the spread of the coronavirus worse. This statement flies in the face of logic.
It is said a person with the virus will infect 10 other people. Simple math tells us that keeping a person with the virus out will keep 10 people from being infected by that person. The World Health Organization did not even label the virus a pandemic until almost six weeks after the travel ban was put into effect. Bill Gates failed to mention that key factor.
He also ignored early statements after the start of the travel ban by Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats that it was safe to go out on the town and wine and dine. That was clearly the wrong advice.
Ultimately, restaurants and bars were forced to close. Some governors failed to fully utilize the thousands of hospital beds the president provided (Cuomo) and instead sent positive patients to nursing homes. The result, predictably, was disastrous.
These days, out-of-state visitors to New York are required to self quarantine. It seems the governor learned from earlier missteps. It is said hindsight is 20/20. By playing the blame game, however, Gates is closer 20/180. I would like to assure the next president — Trump or Biden — should an asteroid hit America, or the super volcano known as Yellowstone explodes during his term, I personally will not blame him for it occurring.
— Gerald Green, Longview