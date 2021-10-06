Letter: Blaming Trump and the GOP

Blaming Trump and the GOP
It seems a lot of the people submitting letters want to support a Trump dictatorship.
They want to convince people that the Biden administration is creating all the problems of the U.S. Biden didn’t release the leader of the Taliban from jail. Before Biden was elected, Trump told the Taliban the U.S. would pull troops from Afghanistan. Over 600,000 died from COVID-19 in large part of the Trump lie — it’s not a big deal — and Republicans still believe it.
Trump created a large immigration camp on the Mexican border, which has caused a problem and will take time to fix. Let’s not forget how kind the Trump administration was to the children. The Trump administration was interested in two things, how to get taxpayer money and power.
The Republican Party is only interested in power at this time. If the party was interested in American people, they would be voting for jobs and free voting rights.
– Jerry Matlock, Longview