Letter: Blaming Trump

Blaming Trump
The Biden administration is once again blaming Trump for their own ineptness.
Biden is washing his hands over the disastrous Afghanistan pullout by saying his hands were tied by Trump's pullout plan. This pathetic attempt at passing the buck rings hollow
Trump's energy plans were gutted by Biden on Day 1 of his administration. Trump's secure border has been destroyed by Biden polices. Trump's stand on climate and Iran were also dismantled by the Biden administration. Each of these terrible decisions are impacting us every day — from high energy costs to drug and human trafficking pouring across our Southern border.
Russia is buying military equipment from Iran to use in their war in Ukraine and are aiding in Iran's nuclear enrichment goals. The Paris Climate Accords are a worthwhile goal. But as long as China and India are exempt from the guidelines set forth in them, the climate will not be affected in any meaningful degree. It only makes China stronger and America weaker.
They seem to care little about any threat we may pose to their world-wide goals. This was proven by the recent spy balloon that floated across our nation. People in Taiwan know the threat.
— Gerald Green, Longview