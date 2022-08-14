Letter: Blatantly biased

Blatantly biased
FBI Director Chris Wray referred to concerns that Trump supporters would find fault with the unprecedented and unexplained raid on Mar-a-Lago by referring to the threat of repercussions as “deplorable and dangerous.” Is it any surprise or even a coincidence that the director of the weaponized, Democrat-biased FBI would parrot the words of Hillary Clinton in referring to Trump supporters?
The FBI should go ahead and adopt the Democrat donkey as its symbol and admit that its primary mission is to destroy any chance that Donald Trump has of returning to the presidency. They showed their bias in their pursuit of the blatantly fictional Russian collusion farce, and they continue to show it.
Nothing that even the most rabid supporter of Joe Biden might choose to believe about Trump is nearly as dangerous to our nation as the weaponization of the heavily Democrat-biased FBI and Department of Justice against a legally elected president and his supporters.
— Al McBride, Longview