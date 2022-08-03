Letter: Blatantly biased

Blatantly biased
Oh, you sure do know how to twist words there, John D. Foster (Forum page column, July 30).
You show your bias and lack of respect for the truth by misleading on Trump’s words to the crowd on Jan. 6, purposely leaving out key words. You said, “With the mob assembled, Trump urged them to march on the Capitol, and we know how that turned out.” He said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Your Democrat and Trump-hater friends on the committee edited his statement in the same way to begin this farce of a hearing, and things went downhill from there.
The remaining hearings were hearsay and conjecture and proved nothing other than Trump, like many of us, truly believes that there were tremendous irregularities in the 2020 election. The only way that the Jan. 6 committee could have been more useless and blatantly biased is if they had included John D. Foster on the panel.
— Al McBride, Longview