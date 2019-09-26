You are the owner of this article.
Letter: Blessed beyond measure

We have been blessed beyond measure today by the Heartbeat Service Day lovingly enacted by Longview Christian Church.

Mark Long and family and Kevin and Ruth Stoddard and several others came to our home and performed lots of works of service around our home that we, as 80 year olds, could not do.

We are protected from mold and mosquitoes and cleaned up on the outside. We even have working lights that have been on the “fritz” for a long time. Thank you and the Lord bless you big time.

— Bill and Agnes Graff, Longview

