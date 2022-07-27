Letter: Blessed to live in Longview

 Skip to main content
Blessed to live in Longview

Yesterday, I stopped by the Longview Public Library to renew a few books. It was such a pleasant experience.

Kudos to the entire library staff. They were welcoming, very gracious and accommodating to all the patrons — and the place was buzzing with activity. There were children and adults of every age enjoying the atmosphere (and AC).

It was a joyful experience, and I am reminded of the late Dr. Peggy Coghlan and her team of volunteers that raised the money to build this first-class facility for all the citizens to enjoy.

Well done Longview — another feather in the cap of our fine city. We are blessed to live here.

P.S.: Go visit the new bronze sculpture “Books Make Dreams” located just outside the front doors of the library. Little “Lucy” is stunning.

Lucky us — we live in Longview!

— P. Anne Hugman, Longview

