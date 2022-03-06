Letter: Blind to the facts?

Blind to the facts?
It is crazy how the tragedy in Ukraine can bring out the Trump haters like Steve Baker (letter, March 2). Are they blind to the facts? Biden is compromised by Russia and Ukraine ... and China. We will see where all of this leads.
But for now, Biden has shut down our oil and gas industry and handed Europe over to Russia on a oily silver platter. Biden still will not shut off the $600 billion a day of war funding by buying Russian oil. Thankfully, refineries in the U.S. have said they will not refine Russian oil.
I hope when the dust settles, we will get on with the investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter. It is only a matter of time before China comes knocking at our president’s door expecting their investment in the Bidens to pay off.
— Robert Bauman, Longview