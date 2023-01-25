Letter: Blinded to the truth

Blinded to the truth
In defense of Don Peck’s letter that John D. Foster tried so hard to belittle in his column of Jan. 20: John can try as hard as he wants to hide the truth, but the actions of his fellow radical, win-at-all-costs Democrats supports the fact that Democrats intend to use illegal immigration to flip red states.
The DOJ is suing Arizona to stop them from verifying the citizenship of those registering to vote and from plugging holes in the border wall with shipping containers.
The goal of wide-open borders is to allow Democrats to win elections in any way they can, and John knows it. It is so important to them that they are willing to empower human traffickers and destroy American lives with fentanyl and other illegal drugs pouring through the open border.
John will spin the truth, filter out any truth that he does not like and resort to insults such as the infamous “deplorables and low-information voters” or “proven racist” to try to make his point.
I thought that the past two years of horrid Democratic leadership would help cure John’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, but I am convinced that it is now a permanent disability that blinds him to the truth.
— Al McBride, Longview