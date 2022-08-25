Letter: Blinding reality

Blinding reality
Reading June Strohsahl (letter, Aug. 21): I have a hard time believing this person claims to be an American when promoting a lying dictator want-to-be and a thief that should be in jail.
Republicans are holding back advancement in the U.S. June Strohsahl can’t see the worship of Trump is blinding reality.
The Newsmax media is June’s favor station. Newsmax is a conservative news and opinion website and TV station. it has several people from Fox News and Sean Spicer, one of Trump’s press secretaries, who had no problem telling lies for Trump.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview